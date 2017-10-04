Louisiana SPCA offering $1,000 reward for gunman targeting cats Uptown

The NOPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting of a neighborhood cat on Cadiz Street.more>>
NOPD investigators work to track down a woman accused of waving a gun and yelling threats after an argument in Central City.
NOPD investigators work to track down a woman accused of waving a gun and yelling threats after an argument in Central City.
Saints cornerback Ken Crawley's Sunday across the pond against the Dolphins was good.more>>
In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting massacre, the City of New Orleans is reviewing security plans for upcoming major events.more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is filing multiple lawsuits against casinos in five counties that his office says "continue to operate illegal slot machines, as so-called “electronic bingo,” in defiance of state law."more>>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.more>>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
