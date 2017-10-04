Louisiana SPCA offering $1,000 reward for gunman targeting cats Uptown

The Louisiana SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting of neighborhood cats Uptown.

At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, surveillance cameras outside Zeus’ Place captured footage of a gunman fatally shooting an animal on Cadiz Street.

Louisiana SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Officers met with the owner of Zeus’ Place, Michelle Ingram, to review surveillance footage. An SPCA spokeswoman said it appears the gunman drove around the block six times, each time staring at the cat before opening fire. It is also believed that other cats from the feral cat colony to which the cat belonged were shot. Blood trails and splatter have been located in several areas around the site of the shooting.

The feral cat colony is cared for by Ingram and the staff at Zeus’ Place. Louisiana SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Officers are in contact with other feral cat colony caretakers in the area to make them aware of the situation and to be on high-alert, according to the SPCA.

The vehicle appears to be a four-door silver Ford Corsair with a garbage bag covering the rear passenger window and appears to be driven by a white male. Louisiana SPCA Humane Law Enforcement is working with Ingram and NOPD to try and identify the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call call Louisiana SPCA Humane Law Enforcement at 504.368.5191 x.100 or email dispatch@la-spca.org.

