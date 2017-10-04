Woman wanted for waving gun, making threats

NOPD investigators work to track down a woman accused of waving a gun and yelling threats after an argument in Central City.

The victim told police Janara Cordova approached her around midnight on October 2 near the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street.

The women got into an argument and as the victim started to walk away, people in the area warned her that Cordova was armed.

She told police when she turned around, Cordova had pulled a gun, waved it in the air and threatened to shoot her.

As a result, police say Cordova is wanted as a suspect for aggravated assault.

They're asking anyone with information about Cordova to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

