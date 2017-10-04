NOPD: Missing woman last seen by mom at East Jeff Hospital

The NOPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Charlotte Diamantie Nabet, 29, was last seen by her mother at East Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Parish on Sept. 29 where she was admitted for treatment. After Nabet’s stay in the hospital, Nabet was to moved to an unknown rehabilitation facility in New Orleans. However, Nabet’s mother told police that Nabet checked out of the hospital on Sept. 30 and has not been heard from since.

Nabet is described as a white female standing about 5’5” and weighing about 105 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Charlotte Diamantie Nabet is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010.

