City officials, S&WB keep wary eye on tropical system

New Orleans police said a man was shot at a busy intersection in the Central Business District Wednesday.more>>
Local officials are keeping a close eye on the weather as the city and surrounding parishes prepare for the worst. Even though it's late in the season, they're reminding residents that the threat of severe weather is still here.more>>
Two educators at a Treme charter school have been arrested, accused of possessing child pornography and failing to report child sexual abuse.more>>
The NOPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting of a neighborhood cat on Cadiz Street.more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.more>>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.more>>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.more>>
