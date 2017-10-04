Man shot at busy CBD intersection, 1 arrested

New Orleans police said a man was shot at a busy intersection in the Central Business District Wednesday.more>>
New Orleans police said a man was shot at a busy intersection in the Central Business District Wednesday.more>>
Local officials are keeping a close eye on the weather as the city and surrounding parishes prepare for the worst. Even though it's late in the season, they're reminding residents that the threat of severe weather is still here.more>>
Local officials are keeping a close eye on the weather as the city and surrounding parishes prepare for the worst. Even though it's late in the season, they're reminding residents that the threat of severe weather is still here.more>>
Two educators at a Treme charter school have been arrested, accused of possessing child pornography and failing to report child sexual abuse.more>>
Two educators at a Treme charter school have been arrested, accused of possessing child pornography and failing to report child sexual abuse.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
The NOPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.more>>
The NOPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.more>>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.more>>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.more>>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.more>>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.more>>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.more>>