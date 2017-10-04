Man shot at busy CBD intersection, 1 arrested

New Orleans police said a man was shot at a busy intersection in the Central Business District Wednesday, and one person is under arrest.

The shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the corner of Magazine and Gravier streets. An NOPD spokesman said the victim was shot twice in the thigh and is in stable condition at the hospital.

Police questioned a person of interest who was then taken into custody and arrested by Eighth District officers.

Witnesses said the victim and the shooter were together at nearby Chuck's Bar, when they began fighting. Witnesses said both were kicked out, and shots rang out a short time later.

