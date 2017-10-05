Tropical Depression 16, shifts west, New Orleans in the cone

City of officials are keeping a wary eye on Tropical Depression 16 as the possible track has shifted west, putting New Orleans and southeast Louisiana in the path of a potential direct hit.

According to the latest National Hurricane Center advisory, at 4 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression 16 was located about 50 miles south of Puerto Cabeza, Nicaragua.

The depression is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.

This motion is expected to continue Wednesday morning.

A north-northwestward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast to begin later Wednesday and continue through Friday night.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression should move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras later today and then over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night and Friday.

The center is expected to approach the coast of the Yucatan peninsula late Friday.

The depression could strengthen into a tropical storm before it moves inland over northeastern Nicaragua Wednesday.

Strengthening is likely over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night and Friday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 millibars.

Watches and Warnings

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua to Punta Castilla, Honduras

A hurricane watch is in effect for Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico

