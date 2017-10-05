Tropical Depression 16, shifts west, New Orleans in the cone

City of officials are keeping a wary eye on Tropical depression 16 as the possible track has shifted west, putting New Orleans and southeast Louisiana in the path of a potential direct hit.more>>
City of officials are keeping a wary eye on Tropical depression 16 as the possible track has shifted west, putting New Orleans and southeast Louisiana in the path of a potential direct hit.more>>
New Orleans police said a man was shot at a busy intersection in the Central Business District Wednesday.more>>
New Orleans police said a man was shot at a busy intersection in the Central Business District Wednesday.more>>
Local officials are keeping a close eye on the weather as the city and surrounding parishes prepare for the worst. Even though it's late in the season, they're reminding residents that the threat of severe weather is still here.more>>
Local officials are keeping a close eye on the weather as the city and surrounding parishes prepare for the worst. Even though it's late in the season, they're reminding residents that the threat of severe weather is still here.more>>
Two educators at a Treme charter school have been arrested, accused of possessing child pornography and failing to report child sexual abuse.more>>
Two educators at a Treme charter school have been arrested, accused of possessing child pornography and failing to report child sexual abuse.more>>
The NOPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.more>>
The NOPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.more>>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.more>>