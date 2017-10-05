Tropical Storm Nate forms off the coast of Nicaragua

City of officials are keeping a wary eye on Tropical depression 16 as the possible track has shifted west, putting New Orleans and southeast Louisiana in the path of a potential direct hit.more>>
New Orleans police said a man was shot at a busy intersection in the Central Business District Wednesday.more>>
Local officials are keeping a close eye on the weather as the city and surrounding parishes prepare for the worst. Even though it's late in the season, they're reminding residents that the threat of severe weather is still here.more>>
Two educators at a Treme charter school have been arrested, accused of possessing child pornography and failing to report child sexual abuse.more>>
The NOPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.more>>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.more>>
Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged.more>>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.more>>
Tropical Depression 16 became Tropical Storm Nate early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.more>>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.more>>
