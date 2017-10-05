Tropical Storm Nate moving over Nicaragua

The center of Tropical Storm Nate is now moving across northeastern Nicaragua. Flooding rains are expected over portions of Central America.

As of 10 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Nate was located about 30 miles northwest of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua and about miles south of Puerto Lempira, Honduras.

The storm is heading northwest at 9 mph packing winds of 40 mph.

Minimum central pressure is 999 millibars.

Watches and warnings

The government of Mexico has issued a tropical storm warning for the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and the adjacent islands from Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua to Punta Castilla, Honduras

A hurricane watch is in effect for Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico

A turn toward the north-northwest at a faster forward speed is expected later Thursday, with that motion continuing through Friday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Nate should move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras Thursday and then over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday and Friday.

The center is expected to approach the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday.

Little change in strength is expected Thursday while the center is over land.

Strengthening is likely once the center moves over the open water Thursday and Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles mainly over water to the east of the center.

