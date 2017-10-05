NOPD searching for man missing from Bullard Avenue

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man reported missing Tuesday morning.

Timothy Newton, 23, was last seen by his mother on around 5:30 a.m. at their home in the 7500 block of Bullard Avenue.

When Newton’s social worker arrived at his home around 8:30 a.m., Newton’s mother said, she discovered him missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Timothy Newton is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

