Officials prepare for Tropical Storm Nate

New Orleans and Jefferson Parish officials are keeping an eye on the gulf and are advising residents to also keep their eyes on Tropical Storm Nate.more>>
City of officials are keeping a wary eye on Tropical depression 16 as the possible track has shifted west, putting New Orleans and southeast Louisiana in the path of a potential direct hit.more>>
Timothy Newton, 23, was last seen Tuesday by his mother on around 5:30 a.m. at their home in the 7500 block of Bullard Avenue.more>>
New Orleans police said a man was shot at a busy intersection in the Central Business District Wednesday.more>>
Local officials are keeping a close eye on the weather as the city and surrounding parishes prepare for the worst. Even though it's late in the season, they're reminding residents that the threat of severe weather is still here.more>>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.more>>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.more>>
It is expected to make landfall in the U.S. early Sunday morning, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the Florida panhandle.more>>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.more>>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.more>>