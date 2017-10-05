Officials prepare for Tropical Storm Nate

New Orleans and Jefferson Parish officials are keeping an eye on the gulf and are advising residents to also keep their eyes on Tropical Storm Nate.

Officials are preparing for Tropical Storm Nate to bring anything from just rain to full-blown hurricane.

Wednesday, the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security discussed the details for storm preparations with the offices of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

Officials will meet Thursday with the Sewerage and Water Board to review forecast advisories and determine pumping capacity.

Currently, 108 of 120 drainage pumps are fully operational.

In Jefferson Parish, Parish President Michael Yenni says he's confident the parish is prepared. They'll have nearly 300 workers on-hand this weekend to maintain and operate pumps.

Yenni said the parish has cleaned more than 31,000 catch basins in the past year.

“We've been constantly cleaning drainage lines. Our pumps have been running,” Yenni said. “We have a new pump station pump to the river which is fully manned and ready to go, should we need to engage that station.”

Yenni said the parish is at nearly full pump capacity, with only one pump down for maintenance.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn ordered all public works crews to cancel non-essential work and to focus on cleaning storm drains throughout the city in preparation for the potential for heavy rainfall.

