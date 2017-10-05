Former Congressman Bill Jefferson to go free immediately

Former New Orleans Congressman William Jefferson is getting out of prison and his family is elated, his brother tells FOX 8 News.

Jefferson is currently at Oakdale federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana.

Judge T.S. Ellis issued the order Wednesday.

Ellis' order said Jefferson's convictions on seven counts, including bribery and conspiracy, have been vacated, which means they are tossed out.

Ellis who sentenced Jefferson to a 13-year prison sentence after he was convicted on a slew of corruption charges, ordered Jefferson be released from custody immediately pending resentencing on counts two and 16.

Because Jefferson had already served his full five-year sentence on one count he cannot be resentenced on that charge.

Jefferson's younger brother, Archie Jefferson, tells FOX 8 News, "It's great and we're extremely happy. I can't wait to see my brother, and it's the best news we could have received."

