Grand Isle issues voluntary evacuation order

Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle has issued a volunteer evacuation order as of 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Mayor Camardelle said the island is expecting a rain fall total that can range from 4" to 5" and will be experiencing unusual high tides that will range from 2' to 5' as well.

He asks if anyone has vehicles, boats, or campers in low areas to bring them to higher areas until Tropical Storm Nate has passed.

All pumps are operational and has back up pumps with Jefferson Parish on standby.

Grand Isle School will be closed on Friday, Oct. 6 and Monday, Oct. 9.

