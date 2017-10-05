Tulane moves Saturday kickoff to 11 a.m. in preparation for Nate - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Tulane moves Saturday kickoff to 11 a.m. in preparation for Nate

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Due to the possibility of Tropical Storm Nate impacting south Louisiana, Tulane University announced Thursday morning that the Green Wave's home game against Tulsa would move up from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Athletic Director Troy Dannen added: "These changes have been made to help ensure the safety of our student-athletes, fans, staff and opposing schools scheduled to travel to and from New Orleans. Additionally, we want to ensure all first responders are available if needed elsewhere and not otherwise committed to our athletics events."

Volleyball and beach volleyball events scheduled for Sunday have been postponed indefinitely but all events set for Friday will remain as scheduled.

