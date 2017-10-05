Judge Seeber Bridge reopens after car plunges into Industrial Canal

St. John the Baptist Parish • A voluntary evacuation is in effect for areas North of the I-55 off ramp at LaPlace, including Frenier, Peavine and Manchac. A mandatory evacuation is under consideration for these areas on Saturday. • A voluntary evacuation is being considered for Pleasure Bend and areas north of Airline Hwy. that are prone to flooding and homes and businesses that flooded in Hurricane Isaac. • Residents should begin preparations in anticipation of ...more>>
St. John the Baptist Parish • A voluntary evacuation is in effect for areas North of the I-55 off ramp at LaPlace, including Frenier, Peavine and Manchac. A mandatory evacuation is under consideration for these areas on Saturday. • A voluntary evacuation is being considered for Pleasure Bend and areas north of Airline Hwy. that are prone to flooding and homes and businesses that flooded in Hurricane Isaac. • Residents should begin preparations in anticipation of ...more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a neighborhood cat on Cadiz Street.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a neighborhood cat on Cadiz Street.more>>
A car plunged off the Claiborne Bridge over the Industrial Canal Thursday, according to initial New Orleans Police Department. No further information is currently available. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
A car plunged off the Claiborne Bridge over the Industrial Canal Thursday, according to initial New Orleans Police Department. No further information is currently available. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
Detectives discover a report of an attempted kidnapping earlier this week in the French Quarter was bogus.more>>
Detectives discover a report of an attempted kidnapping earlier this week in the French Quarter was bogus.more>>
Jefferson Parish leaders said they are taking all precautions just in case Nate makes landfall in Southeast Louisiana.more>>
Jefferson Parish leaders said they are taking all precautions just in case Nate makes landfall in Southeast Louisiana.more>>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.more>>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.more>>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.more>>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.more>>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.more>>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.more>>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.more>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.more>>
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>