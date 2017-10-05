Judge Seeber Bridge reopens after car plunges into Industrial Canal

Emergency crews respond to a car that drove off the Judge Seeber Bridge Thursday

A car plunged off the Claiborne Bridge over the Industrial Canal Thursday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received the initial call at 12:36 p.m. about a four-door Jeep Cherokee with three people inside entering the water. Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-foot response boat-medium boat crew at 12:37 p.m.

The MH-65 aircrew arrived on scene at 12:57 p.m. and lowered a rescue swimmer into the water. The rescue swimmer located the vehicle at 1:42 p.m. The New Orleans Police Department, EMS and sonar teams and Louisiana divers all participated in the search.

There was no word on survivors.

The bridge has since reopened.

