NOPD: Judge Seeber Bridge reopens after car plunges into Industr - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Judge Seeber Bridge reopens after car plunges into Industrial Canal

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Emergency crews respond to a car that drove off the Judge Seeber Bridge Thursday Emergency crews respond to a car that drove off the Judge Seeber Bridge Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A car plunged off the Claiborne Bridge over the Industrial Canal Thursday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

According to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, the bridge was lifted, preventing cars from crossing. A witness said the driver drove through a gate with flashing lights.

The bridge has since reopened. There was no word on the recovery of the vehicle or the driver.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Jefferson Parish and low-lying areas prepare for Nate

    Jefferson Parish and low-lying areas prepare for Nate

    Jefferson Parish leaders said they are taking all precautions just in case Nate makes landfall in Southeast Louisiana.

    more>>

    Jefferson Parish leaders said they are taking all precautions just in case Nate makes landfall in Southeast Louisiana.

    more>>

  • Regional Tropical Storm Nate Preparations

    Regional Tropical Storm Nate Preparations

    St. John the Baptist Parish • A voluntary evacuation is in effect for areas North of the I-55 off ramp at LaPlace, including Frenier, Peavine and Manchac. A mandatory evacuation is under consideration for these areas on Saturday. • A voluntary evacuation is being considered for Pleasure Bend and areas north of Airline Hwy. that are prone to flooding and homes and businesses that flooded in Hurricane Isaac.  • Residents should begin preparations in anticipation of ...

    more>>

    St. John the Baptist Parish • A voluntary evacuation is in effect for areas North of the I-55 off ramp at LaPlace, including Frenier, Peavine and Manchac. A mandatory evacuation is under consideration for these areas on Saturday. • A voluntary evacuation is being considered for Pleasure Bend and areas north of Airline Hwy. that are prone to flooding and homes and businesses that flooded in Hurricane Isaac.  • Residents should begin preparations in anticipation of ...

    more>>

  • Plaquemines Parish prepares for TS Nate

    Plaquemines Parish prepares for TS Nate

    Source: FOX 8Source: FOX 8

    The Parish President says storm surge is always a concern for him. More than anything, though, he doesn’t want people to let their guard down. 

    more>>

    The Parish President says storm surge is always a concern for him. More than anything, though, he doesn’t want people to let their guard down. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly