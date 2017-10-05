NOPD: Judge Seeber Bridge reopens after car plunges into Industrial Canal

Emergency crews respond to a car that drove off the Judge Seeber Bridge Thursday

A car plunged off the Claiborne Bridge over the Industrial Canal Thursday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

According to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, the bridge was lifted, preventing cars from crossing. A witness said the driver drove through a gate with flashing lights.

The bridge has since reopened. There was no word on the recovery of the vehicle or the driver.

