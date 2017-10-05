Nicholls pushes up kickoff time as Nate approaches

With the increasing possibility of Tropical Storm Nate affecting South Louisiana, Nicholls announced Thursday afternoon that their Saturday football game against Northwestern State will be moved from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The game is scheduled to be Homecoming for the school and while there is no word as to how this time change will affect day-of festivities, the school cautions that "more changes for the home events could be announced" due to the weather.

