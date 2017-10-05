Southeastern joins South Louisiana colleges moving football games up Saturday

With Tropical Storm Nate's trajectory increasingly looking likely to affect South Louisiana, Southeastern has opted to move their homecoming game against Incarnate Word up from 4:30 p.m. to 10 a.m.

All homecoming festivities will be moved to the school's October 28 matchup against Sam Houston State.

Earlier Thursday, Tulane and Nicholls both moved their games up to 11 a.m. Saturday due to the storm.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.