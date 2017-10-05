David: Hurricane watches possible tonight - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

David: Hurricane watches possible tonight

Written by: David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist
Nate will be moving through the Caribbean over the next 24 hours and is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico on Friday night. It's expected to be a hurricane and the track is centered along the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Chief Meteorologist David Bernard says we should expect some impacts from Nate. By Friday night it should become clear how significant those would be. Power outages and street flooding are the top concerns for those inside the Hurricane Risk Reduction System. Outside of levee protection areas, storm surge inundation will be possible. Details on this will begin to become more clear by Friday morning.

Nate is expected to move out of our region by Sunday night.

