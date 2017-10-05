David: Hurricane watches possible tonight

St. John the Baptist Parish • A voluntary evacuation is in effect for areas North of the I-55 off ramp at LaPlace, including Frenier, Peavine and Manchac. A mandatory evacuation is under consideration for these areas on Saturday. • A voluntary evacuation is being considered for Pleasure Bend and areas north of Airline Hwy. that are prone to flooding and homes and businesses that flooded in Hurricane Isaac. • Residents should begin preparations in anticipation of ...more>>
St. John the Baptist Parish • A voluntary evacuation is in effect for areas North of the I-55 off ramp at LaPlace, including Frenier, Peavine and Manchac. A mandatory evacuation is under consideration for these areas on Saturday. • A voluntary evacuation is being considered for Pleasure Bend and areas north of Airline Hwy. that are prone to flooding and homes and businesses that flooded in Hurricane Isaac. • Residents should begin preparations in anticipation of ...more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
With the increasing possibility of Tropical Storm Nate affecting South Louisiana, Nicholls announced Thursday afternoon that their Saturday football game against Northwestern State will be moved from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 a.m.more>>
With the increasing possibility of Tropical Storm Nate affecting South Louisiana, Nicholls announced Thursday afternoon that their Saturday football game against Northwestern State will be moved from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 a.m.more>>
With Tropical Storm Nate's trajectory increasingly looking likely to affect South Louisiana, Southeastern has opted to move their homecoming game against Incarnate Word up from 4:30 p.m. to 10 a.m.more>>
With Tropical Storm Nate's trajectory increasingly looking likely to affect South Louisiana, Southeastern has opted to move their homecoming game against Incarnate Word up from 4:30 p.m. to 10 a.m.more>>
Nate will be moving through the Caribbean over the next 24 hours and is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico on Friday night.more>>
Nate will be moving through the Caribbean over the next 24 hours and is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico on Friday night.more>>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.more>>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.more>>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
The City of Biloxi is encouraging cruisers to consider leaving the area early as Tropical Storm Nate takes aim at the Gulf Coast.more>>
The City of Biloxi is encouraging cruisers to consider leaving the area early as Tropical Storm Nate takes aim at the Gulf Coast.more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.more>>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.more>>
An active scene of law enforcement has shut down both lanes of Frontage Road in Edwards.more>>
An active scene of law enforcement has shut down both lanes of Frontage Road in Edwards.more>>