NOPD searches for suspect who snatched victim's cell phone

The NOPD is searching for an unknown male they say snatched a victim's cell phone and wallet.

According to police, it happened Tuesday in the 600 block of South Rampart Street.

The victim told police she was walking on Rampart St. while holding her cell phone and wallet in her hand when an unknown male subject snatched her property then fled on a bicycle.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

