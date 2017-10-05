Plaquemines Parish prepares for TS Nate - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Plaquemines Parish prepares for TS Nate

Written by: Natasha Robin, Reporter
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

The Parish President says storm surge is always a concern for him. More than anything, though, he doesn’t want people to let their guard down.

“Even though it’s October, and it’s late in the year, the Gulf of Mexico is very warm and there’s a lot of energy out there,” says Amos Cormier.

Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier says while there’s still plenty of uncertainty surrounding Nate, he’s most concerned about the people who live outside the levee protection system.

“This storm is projected to mover very fast, and that’s a good thing for us. One of the big concerns is we’ve had high tides already, and when you put storm surge on top high tides, that’s when you get flooding,” says Cormier.

He says the low lying areas will likely flood. Councilman John Barthelemy’s district is the east bank of Plaquemines where parish workers are right now trying to finish a levee between Scarsdale and Belair.

“I’m very concerned because we have a couple of feet of water already there and with the tide coming in we don’t know what will happen,” says Barthelemy.

Barthelemy is less worried about communities north of Scarsdale, including Braithwaite, where the levees are built to 12 and a half feet.

Inside the levee protection system, Cormier says residents should be prepared for possible strong winds, rain and power outages. He says parish workers are busy preparing too.

“They’re picking up trash and we’ve already refueled all of our pump stations and topped off those tanks,” says Cormier.

He says the parish’s pumping capacity is near 100 percent, and he says the pumping stations will be manned the entire weekend.

