Jefferson Parish and low-lying areas prepare for Nate

Jefferson Parish leaders said they are taking all precautions just in case Nate makes landfall in Southeast Louisiana.more>>
St. John the Baptist Parish • A voluntary evacuation is in effect for areas North of the I-55 off ramp at LaPlace, including Frenier, Peavine and Manchac. A mandatory evacuation is under consideration for these areas on Saturday. • A voluntary evacuation is being considered for Pleasure Bend and areas north of Airline Hwy. that are prone to flooding and homes and businesses that flooded in Hurricane Isaac. • Residents should begin preparations in anticipation of ...more>>
The Parish President says storm surge is always a concern for him. More than anything, though, he doesn’t want people to let their guard down.more>>
A car plunged off the Claiborne Bridge over the Industrial Canal Thursday, according to initial New Orleans Police Department. No further information is currently available. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
With the increasing possibility of Tropical Storm Nate affecting South Louisiana, Nicholls announced Thursday afternoon that their Saturday football game against Northwestern State will be moved from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 a.m.more>>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.more>>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.more>>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.more>>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.more>>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
After meeting to discuss a vote of no confidence in longtime CEO James Elrod, the Willis-Knighton Health System Board of Trustees has announced a decision to continue operating the hospital system under his leadership.more>>
Family and friends gathered Wednesday to say their final goodbyes to a Tallassee wife and mother who died during childbirth.more>>
The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.more>>
