Detectives debunk French Quarter kidnapping claim

Detectives now claim a woman's report of an attempted kidnapping earlier this week in the French Quarter was bogus.

Investigators are looking for Katie Underwood, who they say filed the false report about the supposed kidnapping on Toulouse Street on Oct. 4.

Around 1:04 a.m., Underwood told Eight District officers that she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and walked away. That's when she claimed three men forced her into a van.

Detectives say a review of surveillance video from the area did not support the victim's story.

When she is a caught, police plan to book her with a municipal charge of filing a false police report.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.