NOPD makes arrest in connection with cat killing on Cadiz St.

The New Orleans Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a neighborhood cat on Cadiz Street.

Police say they have arrested 19-year-old Kyre West in connection to the shooting.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. outside of Zeus’ Place.

Surveillance cameras outside of Zeus’ Place captured the moment when a shooter driving a silver vehicle opened fire on a colony of feral cats killing one of them. It is believed that some of the other cats may have been shot too.

Thursday morning around 11 a.m., Louisiana SPCA Humane Law Enforcement says they received a call from a person who was able to get a photo of the shooter and his license plate. Humane Law Enforcement contacted the NOPD who was quickly able to identify the vehicle and the driver.

The NOPD took West into custody where they say he admitted to shooting and killing the cat. Police say West’s motive for shooting and killing neighborhood cats is unclear at this time.

West has been booked and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.