JP deputy injured when narcotics traffic stop turns violent

A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy was injured and a suspect was shot after a Metairie traffic stop turned violent Thursday night

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that at approximately 7:26 pm, agents from the Narcotics Division were conducting an investigation in the 6200 block of Riverside Drive, when the agents tried to stop a Chevrolet Camaro. As one of the agents approached the vehicle, the driver used the vehicle to strike and then run over the agent. The injured agent, along with one other agent, fired into the vehicle several times. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Joshua Mederos of Metairie, drove away and crashed around the corner from the original scene. Mederos fled on foot, and was located hiding in a nearby dumpster.

The injured deputy was transported to a local hospital and is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Mederos suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and is currently being treated at a local hospital. Upon his release, he will be booked on charges that are as yet undetermined, Lopinto said.

