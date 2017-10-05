JP deputy injured when narcotics traffic stop turns violent

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.more>>
As of 10 p.m. Thursday, hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.more>>
A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy and a suspect were injured Thursday night when a narcotics stop turned violent.more>>
A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy and a suspect were injured Thursday night when a narcotics stop turned violent.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a neighborhood cat on Cadiz Street.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a neighborhood cat on Cadiz Street.more>>
A car plunged off the Claiborne Bridge over the Industrial Canal Thursday, according to initial New Orleans Police Department. No further information is currently available. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
A car plunged off the Claiborne Bridge over the Industrial Canal Thursday, according to initial New Orleans Police Department. No further information is currently available. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.more>>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
Stories of heroes are emerging in the darkest of times, including one of a Schofield Barracks-based soldier who ran into the danger zone to save people after a gunman opened fire on 22,000 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.more>>
Stories of heroes are emerging in the darkest of times, including one of a Schofield Barracks-based soldier who ran into the danger zone to save people after a gunman opened fire on 22,000 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.more>>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.more>>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.more>>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.more>>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.more>>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.more>>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.more>>
Family and friends gathered Wednesday to say their final goodbyes to a Tallassee wife and mother who died during childbirth.more>>
Family and friends gathered Wednesday to say their final goodbyes to a Tallassee wife and mother who died during childbirth.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.more>>