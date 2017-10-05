Clinic offers free mammograms

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It's the time of year women are encouraged to get a breast health checkup.more>>
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It's the time of year women are encouraged to get a breast health checkup.more>>
The NOPD search for an unknown male they say snatched a victim's cell phone and wallet.more>>
The NOPD search for an unknown male they say snatched a victim's cell phone and wallet.more>>
As of 10 p.m. Thursday, hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.more>>
As of 10 p.m. Thursday, hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.more>>
A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy and a suspect were injured Thursday night when a narcotics stop turned violent.more>>
A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy and a suspect were injured Thursday night when a narcotics stop turned violent.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a neighborhood cat on Cadiz Street.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a neighborhood cat on Cadiz Street.more>>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.more>>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.more>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.more>>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.more>>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports as of Thursday night, Tropical Storm Nate was about to move off the eastern shore of Honduras and head towards the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for a portion of the Gulf Coast.more>>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports as of Thursday night, Tropical Storm Nate was about to move off the eastern shore of Honduras and head towards the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for a portion of the Gulf Coast.more>>