Clinic offers free mammograms

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It's the time of year women are encouraged to get a breast health checkup.

According to the American Cancer Society, its estimated about 255,180 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2017. About 40.610 women will die from breast cancer.

The St. Thomas Community Health Center offers no-cost mammograms to women who qualify. The clinic says it accepts women without health insurance. To qualify for a free mammogram, women must have income at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty level. It also offers a sliding fee scale for low-income patients.

