Hurricane warning issued for Grand Isle, northern Gulf coast

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida border, according to the 10 a.m.

Advisory.

Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and about 165 miles north-northeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Lafitte, Barataria and Crown Point.

A voluntary evacuation has been ordered for parts of St. John the Baptist Parish.

The voluntary evacuation is in effect for areas north of the Interstate-55 off-ramp at LaPlace.

Parish officials are also considering a voluntary evacuation for neighbors in the Pleasure Bend area.

Watches and Warnings

Hurricane Warning

Grand Isle, La to the Alabama-Florida border

Storm Surge Warning

Morgan City, La. to the Alabama-Florida border

Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Tropical Storm Warning

Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico

Pinar del Rio

Metropolitan New Orleans

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

West of Grand Isle to Morgan City La.

Hurricane Watch

Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico

Metropolitan New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

East of the Alabama-Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

West of Grand Isle to Morgan City La.

Storm Surge Watch

East of the Alabama-Florida border to Indian Pass, Florida

Tropical Storm Watch

East of the Okaloosa/Walton County line to Indian Pass, Fla.

West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City, La., Isle of Youth

Nate is moving toward the north-northwest near 21 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday, with a turn toward the north and northeast expected Saturday night and Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea during the day on Friday and move near or over the northeastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula Friday night.

Nate will then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday night and approach the northern Gulf coast Saturday and then move near or over the northern Gulf coast Saturday night or Sunday.

Reports from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are now near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Nate is expected to become a hurricane by the time it reaches the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles mainly to the east of the center.

The minimum central pressure estimated from the Hurricane Hunter data is 996 millibars.

Next intermediate advisory will be issued by the National Hurricane Center at 1 p.m. followed by the next complete advisory at 4 p.m.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.