Nate moving quickly toward the Yucatan

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: National Hurricane Center) (Source: National Hurricane Center)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Tropical Storm Nate is moving quickly toward the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the latest National Hurricane Center advisory.

Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

At 1 p.m., the center of Nate was located about 125 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and about 210 miles north-northeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras.

The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 21 mph packing 50 mph winds.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Lafitte, Barataria and Crown Point.

A voluntary evacuation has been ordered for parts of St. John the Baptist Parish.

The voluntary evacuation is in effect for areas north of the Interstate-55 off-ramp at LaPlace.

Parish officials are also considering a voluntary evacuation for neighbors in the Pleasure Bend area.

Watches and Warnings

Hurricane Warning

  • Grand Isle, La to the Alabama-Florida border

Storm Surge Warning

  • Morgan City, La. to the Alabama-Florida border
  • Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Tropical Storm Warning

  • Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico
  • Pinar del Rio
  • Metropolitan New Orleans
  • Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
  • West of Grand Isle to Morgan City La.

Hurricane Watch

  • Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico
  • Metropolitan New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
  • East of the Alabama-Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line
  • West of Grand Isle to Morgan City La.

Storm Surge Watch

  • East of the Alabama-Florida border to Indian Pass, Florida

Tropical Storm Watch

  • East of the Okaloosa/Walton County line to Indian Pass, Fla.
  • West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City, La., Isle of Youth

Nate is moving toward the north-northwest near 21 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday, with a turn toward the north and northeast expected Saturday night and Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea during the day on Friday and move near or over the northeastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula Friday night.

Nate will then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday night and approach the northern Gulf coast Saturday and then move near or over the northern Gulf coast Saturday night or Sunday.

Reports from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are now near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Nate is expected to become a hurricane by the time it reaches the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles mainly to the east of the center.

The minimum central pressure estimated from the Hurricane Hunter data is 996 millibars.

Next intermediate advisory will be issued by the National Hurricane Center at 1 p.m. followed by the next complete advisory at 4 p.m.

