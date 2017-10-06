Tropical Storm Nate steams north in the Caribbean, New Orleans under hurricane watch

Tropical Storm Nate is quickly heading for the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

At 4 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Nate was located about 60 miles east-northeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras, and about 275 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

The storm is heading north-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and higher gusts.

Watches and Warnings

Tropical Storm Warnings

Punta Castilla Honduras to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico

Storm Surge Watches

Morgan City, La. to the Alabama/Florida border

Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Hurricane Watches

Morgan City, La. to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Metropolitan New Orleans Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico

Tropical Storm Watches

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City, La.

Interests elsewhere in Honduras, the Bay Islands, western Cuba, the Yucatan Peninsula, and the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico Should monitor the progress of Nate.

This general track with a marked increase in forward speed is expected during the next day or two.

On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea today, and

reach the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula early Friday evening.

Nate will then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday night and approach the northern Gulf coast Saturday evening.

Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Nate is expected to become a hurricane by the time it reaches the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles mainly to the east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 millibars.

The next intermediate advisory will be issued by the National Hurricane Center at 7 a.m. followed by a complete advisory at 10 a.m.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.