Local Traffic First: Mechanical problems close Judge Seeber bridge

NEW ORLEANS

Mechanical problems have closed the Judge Seeber (Claiborne Avenue) Bridge Friday morning.

The bridge is closed to traffic in both directions at the Judge Seeber Bridge due to mechanical issues.

