Local Traffic First: Mechanical problems close Judge Seeber bridge

The Texas Department of Public Safety has displayed a list of the top 10 most wanted sex offenders. One of the offenders is Dakota Marcus Stewart. He charges include aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure, attempted failure to register as a sex offender, fail to identify giving false/fictitious information and driving while intoxicated. He is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender (2 counts), and failure to comply with sex offe...