Sandbagging locations open ahead of Hurricane Nate

New Orleans is under a declared state of emergency Friday morning in anticipation of Nate, whether it arrives as a hurricane or a tropical storm.

There are no evacuations orders issued, but city leaders are urging residents to be prepared.

Sandbag locations across Orleans Parish opened Friday morning.

Residents can head to locations and start making sandbags around the clock as Tropical Storm Nate makes its north.

Some residents said they normally would not be getting sandbags for a tropical storm, but with the city’s recent pumping issues, they're not taking any chances.

There are five sandbag locations at fire stations across Orleans Parish.

987 Robert E. Lee Blvd.

2000 Martin Luther King Blvd.

4115 Woodland Ave.

2118 Elysian Fields Ave.

5403 Read Road

Each location is equipped with shovels, but officials advise say it helps to bring your own supplies and a pair of hands to keep things moving quickly.

In St. Bernard Parish, the sheriff’s office will distribute free sandbags to parish residents Friday from 1-7 p.m. at the sandbag barn in the old Kaiser facility at the rear of the Port of St. Bernard in Chalmette.

Motorists wishing to pick up the sandbags at the Port can enter the road to the port from West St. Bernard Highway at Keane Drive, next to the old Kaiser smokestack. From there, follow the road to the rear of the port, near the Mississippi River levee.

In St. John the Baptist Parish, official ask residents to be prepared to fill their own sandbags. There will be people there to assist with filling sandbags between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. After 7 p.m., residents will have to fill the sandbags themselves. Self-serve sandbag locations include:

Intersection of Bamboo Road & Indigo Pkwy (near Lake Pontchartrain Elementary) - Replacing the Community Center Site

Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy)

Ezekiel Jackson Park

Westbank Complex

Wallace, Edgard & Pleasure Bend Fire Stations.

There will be pre-filled sandbags available for elderly and disabled residents in St. John the Baptist. They will be available Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 425 Captain G. Bourgeois.

In St. Charles Parish, residents can obtain sandbags at the following locations:

Parishwide

East Bank Bridge Park

West Bank Bridge Park

District I

Hackberry Street southwest of the pump station between Gassen Street and Luling Estates Drive

Bamboo Street and Plantation Road

Pioneer Drive and Settlers Drive

King Street behind the school

End of River Park Drive

School House Road near railroad tracks

Boutte Estates at the curve

District II

Willowdale Boulevard and East Heather next to the levee

Rex Street between Davis Drive and Evelyn Drive east of Pump Station Road

Sugarhouse Road and Angus Drive

Ama Grain Field

Lakewood Elementary School

District III

Red Church Subdivision

Ormond Fire House on Ormond Boulevard



District IV

Paradis Pump Station at canal boat launch

Twin Bridge Road and Down the Bayou Road

LA 631 (Old Spanish Trail) behind the church

LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East

Grand Bayou Road and Sunshine Drive



District V

Fourth Street

Bar None Subdivision

Charles Towne Subdivision

Fairfield Subdivision

I-310 Service Road

Oakland Subdivision

Preston Hollow and River Road

River View

Dianne Place

District VI

Montz Recreation Park

New Sarpy Recreation Park

Norco Elementary School and Apple Street

Norco Fire Station

District VII

George Cousins Road and West Heather Street

Primrose Drive West of the Lagatutta pump station between Wade Street and Oak Street

Lakewood Elementary School

St. Tammany Parish will distribute sandbags on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C, 21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn, 34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn, 63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn, 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

St. James Parish

East Bank

Grand Point Fire Station 32122 LA Highway 642 Paulina, LA 70763

North Airline Fire Station 1502 North Airline Highway Gramercy, LA 70052

River Road Fire Station 407 West Jefferson Highway Gramercy, LA 70052

Floyd Marshall Building 2431 Louisiana Avenue Lutcher, LA 70071

West Bank

South Vacherie Fire and Rescue Training Center 29126 Health Unit Road Vacherie, LA 70090

North Vacherie Welcome Fire Station 8120 King View Street St. James, LA 70086

School Closures

All Plaquemines Parish schools

Grand Isle

Lafitte

Nunez Community College

University of Holy Cross

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.