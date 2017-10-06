Sandbagging locations open ahead of Hurricane Nate - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Sandbagging locations open ahead of Hurricane Nate

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
New Orleans is under a declared state of emergency Friday morning in anticipation of Nate, whether it arrives as a hurricane or a tropical storm.

There are no evacuations orders issued, but city leaders are urging residents to be prepared.

Sandbag locations across Orleans Parish opened Friday morning.

Residents can head to locations and start making sandbags around the clock as Tropical Storm Nate makes its north.

Some residents said they normally would not be getting sandbags for a tropical storm, but with the city’s recent pumping issues, they're not taking any chances.

There are five sandbag locations at fire stations across Orleans Parish.

  • 987 Robert E. Lee Blvd.
  • 2000 Martin Luther King Blvd.
  • 4115 Woodland Ave.
  • 2118 Elysian Fields Ave.
  • 5403 Read Road

Each location is equipped with shovels, but officials advise say it helps to bring your own supplies and a pair of hands to keep things moving quickly.

In St. Bernard Parish, the sheriff’s office will distribute free sandbags to parish residents Friday from 1-7 p.m. at the sandbag barn in the old Kaiser facility at the rear of the Port of St. Bernard in Chalmette.

Motorists wishing to pick up the sandbags at the Port can enter the road to the port from West St. Bernard Highway at Keane Drive, next to the old Kaiser smokestack. From there, follow the road to the rear of the port, near the Mississippi River levee.  

In St. John the Baptist Parish, official ask residents to be prepared to fill their own sandbags. There will be people there to assist with filling sandbags between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. After 7 p.m., residents will have to fill the sandbags themselves. Self-serve sandbag locations include:

  • Intersection of Bamboo Road & Indigo Pkwy (near Lake Pontchartrain Elementary) - Replacing the Community Center Site
  • Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy)
  • Ezekiel Jackson Park
  • Westbank Complex
  • Wallace, Edgard & Pleasure Bend Fire Stations.

There will be pre-filled sandbags available for elderly and disabled residents in St. John the Baptist. They will be available Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 425 Captain G. Bourgeois.

In St. Charles Parish, residents can obtain sandbags at the following locations:

Parishwide

  • East Bank Bridge Park
  • West Bank Bridge Park

District I

  • Hackberry Street southwest of the pump station between Gassen Street and Luling Estates Drive
  • Bamboo Street and Plantation Road
  • Pioneer Drive and Settlers Drive
  • King Street behind the school
  • End of River Park Drive
  • School House Road near railroad tracks
  • Boutte Estates at the curve

District II

  • Willowdale Boulevard and East Heather next to the levee
  • Rex Street between Davis Drive and Evelyn Drive east of Pump Station Road
  • Sugarhouse Road and Angus Drive
  • Ama Grain Field
  • Lakewood Elementary School

District III

  • Red Church Subdivision
  • Ormond Fire House on Ormond Boulevard


District IV

  • Paradis Pump Station at canal boat launch
  • Twin Bridge Road and Down the Bayou Road
  • LA 631 (Old Spanish Trail) behind the church
  • LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East
  • Grand Bayou Road and Sunshine Drive


District V

  • Fourth Street
  • Bar None Subdivision
  • Charles Towne Subdivision
  • Fairfield Subdivision
  • I-310 Service Road
  • Oakland Subdivision
  • Preston Hollow and River Road
  • River View
  • Dianne Place

District VI

  • Montz Recreation Park
  • New Sarpy Recreation Park
  • Norco Elementary School and Apple Street
  • Norco Fire Station

District VII

  • George Cousins Road and West Heather Street
  • Primrose Drive West of the Lagatutta pump station between Wade Street and Oak Street
  • Lakewood Elementary School

St. Tammany Parish will distribute sandbags on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

  • St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C, 21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn, 34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn, 63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn, 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

St. James Parish

East Bank

  • Grand Point Fire Station 32122 LA Highway 642 Paulina, LA 70763
  • North Airline Fire Station 1502 North Airline Highway Gramercy, LA 70052
  • River Road Fire Station 407 West Jefferson Highway Gramercy, LA 70052
  • Floyd Marshall Building 2431 Louisiana Avenue Lutcher, LA 70071

West Bank

  • South Vacherie Fire and Rescue Training Center 29126 Health Unit Road Vacherie, LA 70090
  • North Vacherie Welcome Fire Station 8120 King View Street St. James, LA 70086

School Closures

  • All Plaquemines Parish schools
  • Grand Isle
  • Lafitte
  • Nunez Community College
  • University of Holy Cross

