Sandbagging locations open ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

New Orleans is under a declared state of emergency Friday morning in anticipation of Nate, whether it arrives as a hurricane or a tropical storm.

There are no evacuations orders issued, but city leaders are urging residents to be prepared.

Sandbag locations across Orleans Parish opened Friday morning.

Residents can head to locations and start making sandbags around the clock as Tropical Storm Nate makes its north.

Some residents said they normally would not be getting sandbags for a tropical storm, but with the city’s recent pumping issues, they're not taking any chances.

There are five sandbag locations at fire stations across Orleans Parish.

987 Robert E. Lee Blvd.

2000 Martin Luther King Blvd.

4115 Woodland Ave.

2118 Elysian Fields Ave.

5403 Read Road

Each location is equipped with shovels, but officials advise say it helps to bring your own supplies and a pair of hands to keep things moving quickly.

In St. Bernard Parish, the sheriff’s office will distribute free sandbags to parish residents Friday from 1-7 p.m. at the sandbag barn in the old Kaiser facility at the rear of the Port of St. Bernard in Chalmette.

Motorists wishing to pick up the sandbags at the Port can enter the road to the port from West St. Bernard Highway at Keane Drive, next to the old Kaiser smokestack. From there, follow the road to the rear of the port, near the Mississippi River levee.



