Tolls suspended on La. 1 ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Grand Isle levee (Source: FOX 8 Photo) Grand Isle levee (Source: FOX 8 Photo)
GRAND ISLE, LA (WVUE) -

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has suspended tolls on Louisiana Highway 1, according to a statement released by the department.

Earlier, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for Grand Isle ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, according to city officials.

The order comes after a hurricane warning was issued by the National Hurricane Center at 10 a.m.

A statement from Mayor David Camardelle’s office said high tides in the range four to seven feet are predicted.

Officials urged residents with vehicles, boats or campers in low areas they should bring them to higher areas until this storm passes.

Camardelle said all pumps are up and running and back up pumps are on standby.

