Newman looks to keep undefeated record intact at Country Day

The Newman-Country Day series in football, totally one-sided in the Greenies favor, until last year. The Cajuns took home a commanding 51-21 win in Old Metairie. For the school it was a big win. They hadn't beaten Newman since the 1960's, or whenever it was," said Country Day Head Coach Joe Chango. "That was an exciting part of it. I think overall, the bigger picture for us, that was a quality 2A team. The question was, can we compete at that level. Are we really a 2A progr...more>>
The Newman-Country Day series in football, totally one-sided in the Greenies favor, until last year. The Cajuns took home a commanding 51-21 win in Old Metairie. For the school it was a big win. They hadn't beaten Newman since the 1960's, or whenever it was," said Country Day Head Coach Joe Chango. "That was an exciting part of it. I think overall, the bigger picture for us, that was a quality 2A team. The question was, can we compete at that level. Are we really a 2A progr...more>>
Coach O and the Tigers are finishing up preparations for Saturday's SEC battle against the Florida Gators.more>>
Coach O and the Tigers are finishing up preparations for Saturday's SEC battle against the Florida Gators.more>>
With the increasing possibility of Tropical Storm Nate affecting South Louisiana, Nicholls announced Thursday afternoon that their Saturday football game against Northwestern State will be moved from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 a.m.more>>
With the increasing possibility of Tropical Storm Nate affecting South Louisiana, Nicholls announced Thursday afternoon that their Saturday football game against Northwestern State will be moved from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 a.m.more>>
With Tropical Storm Nate's trajectory increasingly looking likely to affect South Louisiana, Southeastern has opted to move their homecoming game against Incarnate Word up from 4:30 p.m. to 10 a.m.more>>
With Tropical Storm Nate's trajectory increasingly looking likely to affect South Louisiana, Southeastern has opted to move their homecoming game against Incarnate Word up from 4:30 p.m. to 10 a.m.more>>
Changes were made for the safety of the teams and to free up first-respondersmore>>
Changes were made for the safety of the teams and to free up first-respondersmore>>