Newman looks to keep undefeated record intact at Country Day

The Newman-Country Day series in football, totally one-sided in the Greenies favor, until last year. The Cajuns took home a commanding 51-21 win in Old Metairie.

For the school it was a big win. They hadn't beaten Newman since the 1960's, or whenever it was," said Country Day Head Coach Joe Chango. "That was an exciting part of it. I think overall, the bigger picture for us, that was a quality 2A team. The question was, can we compete at that level. Are we really a 2A program. For us to be able to compete with someone like Newman, who has been successful for a long time, Nelson does an unbelievable job with them."

Friday, the Greenies are trying to use last year's loss as a motivating factor to grab a "W"

" I definitely use the feeling that everybody had after the game. That was one of the worst feelings I felt in my experience here at Newman. I definitely use that. This whole week I've been thinking about how I felt last year, and how I want to feel this year," said senior Isaac Andry.

"I use that to fuel my flame. It's truly inspiring me to do better, and correct my mistakes from last year," said senior Dylon Hill.

Both squads know each other well, but this week communication is non-existent.

"Yeah social media plays huge. We tell everyone to stay off of it. You can talk after the game, that's what we say," said senior Storey Charbonnet.

The Cajuns are catching Newman on a hot streak. The Greenies are undefeated in 2017, but there's still a lot of football left on the schedule.

"You can't get too high, and you can't get too low. I think it's holding yourself to the highest possible standard," said Newman Head Coach Nelson Stewart. "By again, going back to practice, looking at our practice schedule, looking at the film, looking at what we're doing. Constantly trying to improve. We don't talk about or record. All we focus on is our opponent. It's great to be 5-0. We appreciate it, but the only thing that matters is the next one, and that's our point of emphasis."

If you want to catch the Fox 8 Football Friday game of the week, you're going to have to get off of work early. Country Day has no lights at their field, so kickoff is at 4 p.m.

