List of Closures, Cancellations, Evacuations

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Evacuations

  • Plaquemines Parish - Mandatory on the East Bank
  • Grand Isle - Mandatory
  • Lafitte - Mandatory
  • St. John Parish - Voluntary

School Closures

  • All Plaquemines Parish schools
  • Grand Isle
  • Lafitte
  • Nunez Community College
  • University of Holy Cross
  • The Xavier University campus will officially close Friday at 10 p.m. All classes and events for this weekend have been cancelled, with the exception of the women’s volleyball game which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in the Convocation Center.

Event Cancellations

  • The American Lung Association LUNG FORCE Walk has been cancelled
