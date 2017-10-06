Mayor: Citywide curfew begins Saturday at 6 p.m.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and other city officials held a news conference Friday afternoon to update the city's preparations for Tropical Storm Nate.

Landrieu said tropical storm-force winds between 30 and 80 mph are expected beginning Saturday. When winds hit 30-40 mph, RTA buses, flights out of Louis Armstrong Airport and NOPD and NOFD responses will cease.

A mandatory curfew begins Saturday at 6 p.m. and ends Sunday morning.

The mayor said the Department of Public Works and contractors are continuing to clean and repair catch basins with 14 trucks and crews on the street right now. He said the S&WB and contractors are working 24/7 to restore power and repair pumps. He said 109 of 120 pumps are working and the city is at 92% capacity.

Residents should prepare for some street flooding, especially underneath underpasses. There are newly installed large placards on underpasses to warn drivers of deep water and to urge people to not drive when there is heavy rain.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.