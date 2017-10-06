National Guard mobilized, city clarifies curfew conditions

School Closures All Plaquemines Parish schools Grand Isle Lafitte Nunez Community College University of Holy Crossmore>>
Mayor Mitch Landrieu and other city officials held a news conference Friday afternoon to update the city's preparations for Tropical Storm Nate.more>>
Tropical systems are innately unpredictable, but Jefferson Parish leaders said Friday that the parish is as prepared as it can be.more>>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of Cozumelmore>>
The bridge is closed to traffic in both directions.more>>
Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.more>>
Kelly Schmahl, a former Northern Kentucky student accused of collecting money and faking cancer, has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.more>>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.more>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
The University of South Carolina has issued a statement Friday afternoon following the discovery of "a promising doctoral student" dead inside of Gambrell Hall on Friday.more>>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.more>>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.more>>
Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.more>>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.more>>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane.more>>
