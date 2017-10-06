Gov. Edwards’ pre-disaster emergency declaration approved by President Trump

On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ pre-disaster emergency declaration request for 17 Louisiana parishes was approved by President Donald Trump.The declaration allows the state to more easily access federal response resources in the event that they become necessary.

“I appreciate the speed and decisiveness with which President Trump granted our Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration request in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nate making landfall along our coast,” said Edwards. “This declaration will help us continue the process of preparing for potential severe weather with the support of federal resources at our disposal.”

This assistance is for the parishes of Assumption, Iberia, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Vermillion.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.