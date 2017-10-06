FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 6 Prep Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Christian, Miss. 38, Bowling Green 7
Arcadia 36, Ringgold 6
Archbishop Hannan 41, Sumner 6
Ascension Episcopal 2, Jeanerette 0
Benton 43, Minden 21
Bogalusa 32, Albany 13
Brother Martin 26, Bastrop 20
Central Catholic 50, Highland Baptist 20
Centreville Aca., Miss. 22, Silliman 20
Covington 21, Saint Paul's 20
De La Salle 64, Haynes Academy 0
Dunham School 30, East Feliciana 8
Easton 36, Belle Chasse 7
Eunice 47, Port Barre 0
Haughton 46, Franklin Parish 20
Iota 20, Crowley 16
Jena 31, Avoyelles 2
Jonesboro-Hodge 32, Plain Dealing 13
Kaplan 51, Abbeville 12
Kentwood 31, White Castle 0
Lafayette Christian Academy 55, Hanson Memorial 0
Landry/Walker 54, Higgins 0
Mansfield 62, D'Arbonne Woods 7
Many 51, Bunkie 0
Marksville 64, Bolton 26
Newman 37, Country Day 21
Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 26, Ben's Ford 6
North DeSoto 53, Bossier 18
Northeast 46, Capitol 6
Oberlin 42, Hamilton Christian Academy 12
Opelousas Catholic 35, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 7
Pointe Coupee Catholic 33, Loreauville 9
Pope John Paul II 23, Springfield 0
River Oaks 21, Tri-County Aca., Miss. 6
Rosepine 24, Vinton 13
South Lafourche 20, Assumption 18
Southern Lab 80, St. John 6
St. Charles Catholic 45, Lusher Charter 0
St. Edmund Catholic 27, Elton 21
St. Martinville 39, Livonia 22
Sterlington 36, Carroll 26
Tallulah 52, Franklin Academy, Miss. 8
Terrebonne 48, Thibodaux 0
Teurlings Catholic 34, Rayne 20
Varnado 36, Covenant Christian Academy 13
West Monroe 28, Ruston 14
West St. John 62, Houma Christian 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
