FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 6 Prep Scores

PREP FOOTBALL



Adams Christian, Miss. 38, Bowling Green 7



Arcadia 36, Ringgold 6



Archbishop Hannan 41, Sumner 6



Ascension Episcopal 2, Jeanerette 0



Benton 43, Minden 21



Bogalusa 32, Albany 13



Brother Martin 26, Bastrop 20



Central Catholic 50, Highland Baptist 20



Centreville Aca., Miss. 22, Silliman 20



Covington 21, Saint Paul's 20



De La Salle 64, Haynes Academy 0



Dunham School 30, East Feliciana 8



Easton 36, Belle Chasse 7



Eunice 47, Port Barre 0



Haughton 46, Franklin Parish 20



Iota 20, Crowley 16



Jena 31, Avoyelles 2



Jonesboro-Hodge 32, Plain Dealing 13



Kaplan 51, Abbeville 12



Kentwood 31, White Castle 0



Lafayette Christian Academy 55, Hanson Memorial 0



Landry/Walker 54, Higgins 0



Mansfield 62, D'Arbonne Woods 7



Many 51, Bunkie 0



Marksville 64, Bolton 26



Newman 37, Country Day 21



Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 26, Ben's Ford 6



North DeSoto 53, Bossier 18



Northeast 46, Capitol 6



Oberlin 42, Hamilton Christian Academy 12



Opelousas Catholic 35, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 7



Pointe Coupee Catholic 33, Loreauville 9



Pope John Paul II 23, Springfield 0



River Oaks 21, Tri-County Aca., Miss. 6



Rosepine 24, Vinton 13



South Lafourche 20, Assumption 18



Southern Lab 80, St. John 6



St. Charles Catholic 45, Lusher Charter 0



St. Edmund Catholic 27, Elton 21



St. Martinville 39, Livonia 22



Sterlington 36, Carroll 26



Tallulah 52, Franklin Academy, Miss. 8



Terrebonne 48, Thibodaux 0



Teurlings Catholic 34, Rayne 20



Varnado 36, Covenant Christian Academy 13



West Monroe 28, Ruston 14



West St. John 62, Houma Christian 0



10/6/2017 9:32:02 PM (GMT -5:00)

