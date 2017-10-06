FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 6 Prep Scores - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 6 Prep Scores

FOX 8 Graphic FOX 8 Graphic

PREP FOOTBALL
    
Adams Christian, Miss. 38, Bowling Green 7
    
Arcadia 36, Ringgold 6
    
Archbishop Hannan 41, Sumner 6
    
Ascension Episcopal 2, Jeanerette 0
    
Benton 43, Minden 21
    
Bogalusa 32, Albany 13
    
Brother Martin 26, Bastrop 20
    
Central Catholic 50, Highland Baptist 20
    
Centreville Aca., Miss. 22, Silliman 20
    
Covington 21, Saint Paul's 20
    
De La Salle 64, Haynes Academy 0
    
Dunham School 30, East Feliciana 8
    
Easton 36, Belle Chasse 7
    
Eunice 47, Port Barre 0
    
Haughton 46, Franklin Parish 20
    
Iota 20, Crowley 16
    
Jena 31, Avoyelles 2
    
Jonesboro-Hodge 32, Plain Dealing 13
    
Kaplan 51, Abbeville 12
    
Kentwood 31, White Castle 0
    
Lafayette Christian Academy 55, Hanson Memorial 0
    
Landry/Walker 54, Higgins 0
    
Mansfield 62, D'Arbonne Woods 7
    
Many 51, Bunkie 0
    
Marksville 64, Bolton 26
    
Newman 37, Country Day 21
    
Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 26, Ben's Ford 6
    
North DeSoto 53, Bossier 18
    
Northeast 46, Capitol 6
    
Oberlin 42, Hamilton Christian Academy 12
    
Opelousas Catholic 35, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 7
    
Pointe Coupee Catholic 33, Loreauville 9
    
Pope John Paul II 23, Springfield 0
    
River Oaks 21, Tri-County Aca., Miss. 6
    
Rosepine 24, Vinton 13
    
South Lafourche 20, Assumption 18
    
Southern Lab 80, St. John 6
    
St. Charles Catholic 45, Lusher Charter 0
    
St. Edmund Catholic 27, Elton 21
    
St. Martinville 39, Livonia 22
    
Sterlington 36, Carroll 26
    
Tallulah 52, Franklin Academy, Miss. 8
    
Terrebonne 48, Thibodaux 0
    
Teurlings Catholic 34, Rayne 20
    
Varnado 36, Covenant Christian Academy 13
    
West Monroe 28, Ruston 14
    
West St. John 62, Houma Christian 0
    
___
    
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/6/2017 9:32:02 PM (GMT -5:00)
 

Powered by Frankly