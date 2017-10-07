Newman stays undefeated with 37-21 win over Country Day

Newman kept their unblemished record intact, beating district rivals Country Day 37-21.

Senior running back James Poche ran for 113 yards, with three touchdowns for the Greenies. Quarterback Martin Butcher racked up 235 yards passing and two touchdowns.

The Greenies record moves to 6-0, and 1-0 in district play. Next week Newman takes on Riverside.

