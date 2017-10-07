Newman stays undefeated with 37-21 win over Country Day - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Newman stays undefeated with 37-21 win over Country Day

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
James Poche scored 3 touchdowns against Country Day James Poche scored 3 touchdowns against Country Day
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

Newman kept their unblemished record intact, beating district rivals Country Day 37-21.

Senior running back James Poche ran for 113 yards, with three touchdowns for the Greenies. Quarterback Martin Butcher racked up 235 yards passing and two touchdowns.

The Greenies record moves to 6-0, and 1-0 in district play. Next week Newman takes on Riverside.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Holy Cross shocks Rummel with double-OT win

    Holy Cross shocks Rummel with double-OT win

    Holy Cross pulls off a big win over Rummel 25-24. Source: Nola.comHoly Cross pulls off a big win over Rummel 25-24. Source: Nola.com
    Rummel appeared to be on a collision course with John Curtis for the Catholic League title, but no one told Holy Cross that information. The Tigers pulled off a massive upset over the Raiders, beating them 25-24 in double overtime. In double overtime, Holy Cross trailed Rummel 24-17. Jaden Moran found Kym Wimberly for a 10-yard touchdown, cutting the Raiders lead to one. The Tigers elected to go for two, and succeeded on a Wimberly to Rhett Weidenbacher jump pass. The victory e...more>>
    Rummel appeared to be on a collision course with John Curtis for the Catholic League title, but no one told Holy Cross that information. The Tigers pulled off a massive upset over the Raiders, beating them 25-24 in double overtime. In double overtime, Holy Cross trailed Rummel 24-17. Jaden Moran found Kym Wimberly for a 10-yard touchdown, cutting the Raiders lead to one. The Tigers elected to go for two, and succeeded on a Wimberly to Rhett Weidenbacher jump pass. The victory e...more>>

  • Newman stays undefeated with 37-21 win over Country Day

    Newman stays undefeated with 37-21 win over Country Day

    James Poche scored 3 touchdowns against Country DayJames Poche scored 3 touchdowns against Country Day
    Newman kept their unblemished record intact, beating district rivals Country Day 37-21. Senior running back James Poche ran for 113 yards, with three touchdowns for the Greenies. Quarterback Martin Butcher racked up 235 yards passing and two touchdowns. The Greenies record moves to 6-0, and 1-0 in district play. Next week Newman takes on Riverside. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
    Newman kept their unblemished record intact, beating district rivals Country Day 37-21. Senior running back James Poche ran for 113 yards, with three touchdowns for the Greenies. Quarterback Martin Butcher racked up 235 yards passing and two touchdowns. The Greenies record moves to 6-0, and 1-0 in district play. Next week Newman takes on Riverside. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>

  • FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 6 Prep Scores

    FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 6 Prep Scores

    FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 6 Prep Scores

    more>>

    FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 6 Prep Scores

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly