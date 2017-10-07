Holy Cross shocks Rummel with double-OT win

Rummel appeared to be on a collision course with John Curtis for the Catholic League title, but no one told Holy Cross that information. The Tigers pulled off a massive upset over the Raiders, beating them 25-24 in double overtime.

In double overtime, Holy Cross trailed Rummel 24-17. Jaden Moran found Kym Wimberly for a 10-yard touchdown, cutting the Raiders lead to one. The Tigers elected to go for two, and succeeded on a Wimberly to Rhett Weidenbacher jump pass.

The victory ended the Raiders 17-game winning streak over Holy Cross.

