Hurricane Nate speed north in the Gulf of Mexico - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Hurricane Nate speed north in the Gulf of Mexico

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: National Hurricane Center) (Source: National Hurricane Center)
(WVUE) -

Hurricane Nate continues moving rapidly over the central Gulf of Mexico, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 4 a.m., the center of Hurricane Nate was located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The storm is moving to the north-northwest at 22 mph packing winds of 80 mph with higher gusts.

Minimum central pressure is 987 millibars.

Watches and Warnings

Hurricane Warning

  • Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border
  • Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain

Storm Surge Warning

  • Morgan City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida
  • Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Tropical Storm Warning

  • Lake Maurepas
  • West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana
  • East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

Hurricane Watch

  • Lake Maurepas
  • East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line
  • West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana

Storm Surge Watch

  • East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida

Tropical Storm Watch

  • East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida
  • West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly