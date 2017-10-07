Hurricane Nate speeds north in the Gulf of Mexico

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
School Closures All Plaquemines Parish schools Grand Isle Lafitte Nunez Community College University of Holy Crossmore>>
FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 6 Prep Scoresmore>>
Plaquemine Parish leaders are warning residents to evacuate before floodgates close Saturday. There are mandatory evacuations in place for the east bank and all areas outside levee protection.more>>
On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ pre-disaster emergency declaration request for 17 Louisiana parishes was approved by President Donald Trump.more>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.more>>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports Tropical Storm Nate has become a hurricane as it entered the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday night.more>>
Six people were arrested for prostitution charges Thursday night in Baton Rouge.more>>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.more>>
