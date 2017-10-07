Hurricane Nate speeds north in the Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Nate continues moving rapidly over the central Gulf of Mexico, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 4 a.m., the center of Hurricane Nate was located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The storm is moving to the north-northwest at 22 mph packing winds of 80 mph with higher gusts.

Minimum central pressure is 987 millibars.

Watches and Warnings

Hurricane Warning

Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain

Storm Surge Warning

Morgan City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Tropical Storm Warning

Lake Maurepas

West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana

East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

Hurricane Watch

Lake Maurepas

East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana

Storm Surge Watch

East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida

Tropical Storm Watch

East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida

West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana

Nate is moving toward the north-northwest near 22 mph and this general fast motion is expected to continue through Saturday night.

A turn toward the north is forecast on Sunday morning, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast thereafter.

On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move across the Gulf of Mexico today and will make landfall along the central U.S. Gulf coast Saturday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible before Nate makes landfall along the northern Gulf coast.

Another reconnaissance plane will investigate the storm later Saturday morning.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Cabo San Antonio in the western tip of Cuba earlier reported gusts to 53 mph.

