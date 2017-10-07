WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Nate about 50 miles south of the mouth of River

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Hurricane Nate is about 50 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River at Louisiana's southeastern tip. The storm is moving north-northwest toward the Gulf Coast at an unusually fast 23 mph.

With maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, Nate had not gained strength as of the center's 4 p.m. advisory. But forecasters said it might still reach Category 2 strength of 96 mph or more by the time it makes landfall.

Nate was on a track that could take it over or near the mouth of the Mississippi by around 7 p.m. on its way to a later landfall on the Louisiana or Mississippi coast.

Watches and Warnings

Hurricane Warning

Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain

Storm Surge Warning

Morgan City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Tropical Storm Warning

Lake Maurepas

West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana

East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass, Fla.

Hurricane Watch

Lake Maurepas

East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana

Storm Surge Watch

East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida

Tropical Storm Watch

East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida

West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana

Nate is moving rapidly toward the north-northwest near 26 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Saturday night.

A turn toward the north is forecast Saturday night, followed by a turn toward the northeast.

On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move across the northern Gulf of Mexico today and will make landfall along the central U.S. Gulf Coast tonight.

Reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph

with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is expected before landfall, and Nate is forecast to be a Category 2 hurricane when the center reaches the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles primarily to the east of the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

