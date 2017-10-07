WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Nate forecast to be a Category 2 at landfall

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
School Closures All Plaquemines Parish schools Grand Isle Lafitte Nunez Community College University of Holy Crossmore>>
As Hurricane Nate approaches the Gulf Coast, local parishes are beginning to open shelters for those who plan to evacuate.more>>
Residents in the low-lying areas of Hancock County, Mississippi are currently under a mandatory evacuation order beginning at 7 a.m.more>>
There is high water on Old Hwy 51 in the curve at Ruddock and on Peavine Road. High water signs and barricades in place.more>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
A naked Tucson woman started a kitchen fire while trying to cook a cat, authorities said. She allegedly tried to stab a fire captain who was responding to the blaze.more>>
Hurricane Nate continues to gain strength Saturday morning as the storm moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall before midnight.more>>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.more>>
