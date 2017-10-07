WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Nate makes landfall as Category 1 storm

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Hurricane Nate has made landfall at the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday night that Nate is expected to make a second landfall along the coast of Mississippi on Saturday night and then pass over parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

The storm has weakened slightly and is moving north a little slower at 20 mph.

Watches and Warnings

Hurricane Warning

Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

Storm Surge Warning

Morgan City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Tropical Storm Warning

Lake Maurepas

Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain

West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana

East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass, Fla.

Hurricane Watch

Lake Maurepas

East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana

Storm Surge Watch

East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida

Tropical Storm Watch

East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida

West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana

Nate is moving rapidly toward the north-northwest near 26 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Saturday night.

A turn toward the north is forecast Saturday night, followed by a turn toward the northeast.

On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move across the northern Gulf of Mexico today and will make landfall along the central U.S. Gulf Coast tonight.

Reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph

with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is expected before landfall, and Nate is forecast to be a Category 2 hurricane when the center reaches the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles primarily to the east of the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

