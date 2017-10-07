St. Bernard Parish to close floodgates Saturday morning

Areas of St. Bernard Parish outside the levee protection zone are under a mandatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Nate.

Floodgates at Violet and Caernarvon will be closed at 7 a.m. Saturday. The floodgate on La 300 (Bayou Road) will close at 7:30 a.m.

Friday, some St. Bernard Parish residents waited two hours to pick up their sandbags.

Also on Friday, the parish opened a couple of canals to allow fishers to bring their boats to safe harbor.

The locks on the Violet Canal opened at noon. As many as 100 both are waiting on the other side to find safe harbor.

Once inside the locks, the boats were tied up for the duration of Hurricane Nate.

“Our exterior surge barrier will be locked down and people on the outside of the levee protection system will not be able to get out. So we're asking them to get out before Saturday morning,” said Parish President Guy McInnis

