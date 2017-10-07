Hurricane Nate: St. John Parish Update

St. John Parish 7 a.m. Update:

Road Update: High water on Old Hwy 51 in the curve at Ruddock and on Peavine Road. High water signs and barricades in place. Roads Closed.

Standing water on Wilshire in the back of Riverforest and on Indigo Pkwy at Woodland Drive. High water signs in place.

Standing water on the shoulder of the I-10 ramps at the Hwy 51 intersection and along Hwy 51 by the Interstate (still accessible).