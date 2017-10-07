Officials issue curfew for residents of Hancock Co., MS

Residents in the low-lying areas of Hancock County, Mississippi are currently under a mandatory evacuation order beginning at 7 a.m.

The evacuation order was issued by the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors and the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland.

A curfew was also issued for residents in Hancock County starting Saturday at 9 p.m. and ending Sunday at 9 a.m.

Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian Adam says they are making sure that people understand the seriousness of the situation and are heeding their evacuation orders.

Officials will begin opening shelters for those residents who are evacuating in Hancock County Saturday morning. The first shelter will open at 7 a.m. in Kiln, MS at 18320 Hwy 43. A second shelter will open at 10 a.m. at 28290 Lee Town Road in Picayune, MS.

Those heading to the shelters should make sure to bring their own bedding, toiletries, drinks and snacks. They should also make sure to bring all required medications.

Pets will not be allowed inside of the general population shelters.

