Shelters begin to open ahead of Hurricane Nate

As Hurricane Nate approaches the Gulf Coast, local parishes are beginning to open shelters for those who plan to evacuate.

Jefferson Parish

The Town of Jean Lafitte will be open a shelter at the Civic Center at 2 p.m. for residents of Lafitte, Barataria and Crown Point who live in mobile homes and low lying homes.

Residents coming to the shelter are asked to bring necessities for staying overnight. The building has shower facilities.

Terrebonne Parish

Dumas Auditorium, 301 W Tunnel Blvd, Houma, LA

Plaquemines Parish

Belle Chasse Auditorium, 8398 LA-23, Belle Chasse, LA

Hancock County, MS

Kiln Shelter, 18320 Hwy. 43, Kiln, MS

Lee Town Shelter, 28292 Lee Town Rd., Picayune, MS

