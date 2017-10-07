LIVE: Enhanced satellite shows Nate targeting Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Nate projected to make landfall around southeast Louisiana - near New Orleans - in the early hours of the morning, before moving inland into states around Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, North and South Carolina, and Virginia, expected to have strengthened to hurricane levels before it does so but to weaken to tropical depression status as it passes over the land.

Mobile viewers can see the satellite here.

